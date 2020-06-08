Shopping malls in HP's Kangra to be allowed to open from tomorrow: Official

The shopping malls in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district will be allowed to reopen from Tuesday, an official said. Shopping malls can reopen while ensuring strict compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures, however, restaurants, eating joints, cafes and sweet shops etc in these malls will only be allowed to provide take away or home delivery services, said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati.

Cinema halls, gaming arcades and playing areas for children in the malls will also remain closed, the DC said. Prajapati said the district administration is not allowing the opening of religious places at the moment, as it is of the view that a necessary training is required for the caretakers and the security staff of these places.

“But we shall open these places soon,” he added. Meanwhile, the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, headquartered here, announced its new academic session on Monday.

The university has invited applications for admission in various certificates, undergraduate, postgraduate and PG diploma courses for the academic session 2020-21, a university official said. Students may apply for admissions online from June 9, she said.

Detailed information about the admission process and the online prospectus is available on the university's website, the official said..