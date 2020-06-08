Left Menu
Bihar's COVID-19 death toll rises to 31; cases rise to 5,247

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-06-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:08 IST
Bihar's COVID-19 death toll rises to 31; cases rise to 5,247

The COVID-19 death toll reached 31 in Bihar on Monday when the sample of a 37-year-old Delhi returnee, collected a day after his death, tested positive, while the overall tally rose to 5,247 with 177 fresh cases reported during the day, officials said. The latest casualty has been reported from Darbhanga district.

District Magistrate Thyagarajan said the deceased, who hailed from Hanuman Nagar block, had returned from the national capital on June 2 with high fever but he walked straight to his home without seeing a doctor. His condition worsened rapidly and the family members remained hesitant to seek medical help. After his death on Friday, villagers raised an alarm following which officials collected his sample nearly 24 hours after he had breathed his last, Thyagarajan said.

This is the first COVID-19 fatality reported from the north Bihar district, and of the 30 other deaths reported previously, Khagaria and Begusarai account for three each while two deaths each have been reported from Patna, Bhojpur, Sitamarhi, Siwan and Vaishali. The districts which have reported one casualty each are Araria, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Jehanabad, Madhepura, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur, Saran and Sheohar.

In terms of number cases, Patna district is at the top with a tally of 280, followed closely by Khagaria (279) while other badly affected ones are Begusarai (262), Bhagalpur (245), Rohtas (238), Madhubani (237) and Munger (208). Cases have been reported from all 38 districts in the state and of these only 11 still have double-digit tallies.

Altogether 2,542 people have recovered after testing positive in the state. The state reported its first two cases way back in March, but since the beginning of May, there has been a massive spike with more than 4,500 cases being added to the tally.

This has been mainly attributed to a large influx of migrants from across the country and according to state Health Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, the number of people who came to the state from outside and tested positive, since May 3, was in excess of 3,600. Meanwhile, the state heaved a sigh of relief with the receipt of 100 ventilators, supplied by the Centre nearly a couple of months after the same were requisitioned by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

State Health Minister Mangal Pandey announced on his Twitter handle that in addition to these 100 ventilators, 30 others have been procured by the Bihar government on its own. He said this has facilitated installation of 35 ventilators at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital here, the first medical facility in the state to have been dedicated to treating COVID-19 cases.

The remaining will be installed at hospitals across the state in due course, Pandey added..

