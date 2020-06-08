Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two C'garh cops, ITBP jawan among 104 test COVID-19 positive

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 23:25 IST
Two C'garh cops, ITBP jawan among 104 test COVID-19 positive

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh rose to 1,197 after 104 more people, including two policemen and an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan, tested positive on Monday, a health department official said. Besides, 52 patients were discharged from different hospitals across the state after recovering from the infection, he said.

"Of the new cases, 20 were reported from Mungeli district, 14 from Korba, 10 from Surguja, nine from Janjgir- Champa, eight from Balodbazar, seven from Raigarh, six from Kabirdham, five each from Rajnandgaon, Koriya and Kanker districts, four each from Raipur and Bilaspur districts, three from Bemetara, two from Surajpur while one case came from Jashpur district," the official said. One patient is from another state, who tested positive for the viral infection in Chhattisgarh on Monday, he said.

Two policemen, posted in the Mandir Hasaud police station here, are among the new cases detected in Raipur. Both cops were recently deployed in COVID-19 containmentzones in Mandir Hasaud and Saddhu areas, he said. "An ITBP constable, belonging to the 40th battalion, is among the new cases reported from Rajnandgoan," a police official from the district said.

The constable, who had returned to Rajnandgaon from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on May 28, was kept in a quarantine centre in Somani village set up by the paramilitary force, he said. The ITBP is deployed in Rajnandgaon bordering Maharashtra for anti-Naxal operations.

The state's COVID-19 count is now 1,197, though active cases are 858 as 335 people have been discharged and four patients died, the official said. At present, 2,31,935 people have been kept in 19,903 quarantine centres of the state while 48,776 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 1,197, new cases 104, deaths 4, discharged-335, active cases 858, people tested so far 92,598..

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to allow public gatherings of 200 in August

Denmark plans to lift the limit on public gatherings from 50 to 100 people in July and to 200 in August as it eases measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Monday.Earlier on Monday, the government raised the limit...

Germany's Merkel urges U.N.-backed Libya talks in phone call with Egypt's Sisi

Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in conflict-wracked Libya with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the German government said in a statement on Monday.Merkel told Sisi that United Nations-backed negotiations must remai...

Volkswagen replaces Herbert Diess as CEO of the VW brand

Volkswagen replaced Herbert Diess as chief executive of the VW brand on Monday and installed chief operating officer Ralf Brandstaetter to lead cost cutting efforts at the companys largest plants in Germany.The management reshuffle comes af...

OG part ways with OG Seed

OG announced Monday that they have disbanded their Dota 2 subsidiary team, OG Seed. The primary reason for the decision was the inability to have the main OG roster and OG Seed compete in the same events. Tournament organizers dont allow mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020