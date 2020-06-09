Iraq is fully committed to the OPEC+ cut deal -oil minister

Iraq is fully committed to the OPEC+ cut deal -oil ministerReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 09-06-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 02:32 IST
Iraq's new oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar affirmed in a phone call with Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Iraq's full commitment to the OPEC+ production cut deal, the oil ministry said in a statement on Monday. OPEC+, Russia and other producers agreed on Saturday to extend record output cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day into July, curbing global supply by almost 10% amid a steep slump in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Abdul Jabbar said his country is fully committed to cut its production in June and July in compliance with the OPEC+ deal, and also is committed to the production cut deal agreed after June and July.
