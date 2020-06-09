Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two deers stray in hsg complex, injured while entering gate

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-06-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 10:03 IST
Two deers stray in hsg complex, injured while entering gate

Two deers strayed into a residential area here in Maharashtra and got injured while trying to enter through a narrow space between grilles of a housing society's main gate on Tuesday, an official said. Thane's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) got a call around 12.30 am about a deer getting stuck and injured in the process of entering the housing complex located on Ghodbunder Road.

Officials of the disaster management cell and forest department rushed to the spot and administered first aid to the bleeding deer, which was around one-year-old, RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said. Around 6 am, another deer got stuck in the grilles of of the same housing society's main gate and sustained bleeding injuries, he said.

The second deer was also rescued and both the hoofed animals were later shifted to a veterinary hospital of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park at Borivali in neighbouring Mumbai, Yeoor's range forest officer Rajendra Pawar said. He said deers generally move in herds, and the two might have got separated from their group in the forest and strayed into the residential area..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Most COVID-19 smartphone apps don't promise privacy protection: Study

Most mobile applications that track the spread of COVID-19 require access to users personal data, but only a handful indicate the data would be anonymous, encrypted and secured, according to a study by Indian-origin researchers in the US. P...

Indonesia says quake hits south of Buru island, no tsunami risk

An earthquake with a 6.0 magnitude struck south of Buru Island in the Moluccas Islands province in eastern Indonesia, the countrys meteorology, climatology, and geophysical agency BMKG said on Tuesday.The quake, which had a depth of 10 km 6...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Not the time to take the foot off the pedalMore than 136,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, the most in a single day so far, World Health Organization WHO...

Affle to acquire majority stake in Singapore-based Appnext for USD 17.25 mn

Ad-tech company Affle said it will acquire 66.67 per cent stake in Singapore-based Appnext through one of its subsidiaries for USD 17.25 million over Rs 130 crore. Affle International Pte Ltd Singapore subsidiary of Affle, has entered into ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020