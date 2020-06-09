Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central and state ministers spar over opening of temples

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 09-06-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 13:56 IST
Central and state ministers spar over opening of temples

As places of worship opened its doors to devotees in Kerala after an over two-and- half month long coronavirus induced lockdown, Minister of state for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan and Kerala Devaswom minister, Kadakampally Surendra sparred over the opening of temples. Muraleedharan had in a Facebook post hit out at the left government saying, "your government is unable to even maintain social distancing in the state.

As the COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state, are you trying to put the blame on temples by opening them? We need the government to withdraw the decision to open the temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board," he said. The Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra had on Monday evening tweeted that neither devotees nor the temple committees had demanded the re opening of temples.

"The Kerala governments decision to reopen temples despite opposition from devotees smell foul. Neither the devotees nor the temple committees demanded the opening of temples.

What is the haste? Is this a deliberate attempt by the atheist @vijayanpinarayi (sic) Govt to denigrate devotees? Govt must heed to the voice of devotees and withdraw its decision," he said in two tweets. Slamming Muraleedharan, Surendran on Tuesday said the state government had not shown any undue haste with regard to the re-opening of temples and that he sympathises with the central minister.

The central minister should ask his ministerial colleagues about the decision taken in the cabinet meeting onopening of places of worship. "I feel sad for him (Muraleedharan). The decision on opening of places of worship was taken by the central cabinet in a meeting chaired by our honorable Prime Minister.

The state government never showed any kind of haste in opening the religious places." The decision was not taken by the state in a jiffy, he said but after holding discussions with various religious heads and community leaders. "The decision of the state was taken after discussing with various religious and community leaders.

We understand that a minister of state can't take part in the cabinet meeting. But, at least he should ask other ministers on the Centre's decision before attacking the state," Surendran said.

Malls, restaurants and places of worship opened in Kerala on Tuesday morning in line with the Centre's graded exit plan from the Lockdown, 'Unlock 1.0'. Joining the issue, BJP state president K Surendran alleged that while the government consulted the who-is-who of other religions, it had a takena unilateral decision in the case of temples.

No spiritual leader or scholarswho matter were consulted in the issue, Surendran told media in Kozhikode. The decision to reopen the temples was only aimed at the wealth of the shrines under the control of the Devaswams.

The state government did not bother to spend a penny for hundreds of temples which had nothing in their kitty to survive during the past two months, he alleged. Tens of thousands of staff of these temples were "neglected" by the government without giving any financial aid for survival.

The BJP and Hindu Akiya Vedi had come out on Monday against the state's decision to open places of worship. Various temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) opened on Tuesday along with some churches and mosques in parts of the state. While the famed Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayoor opened its doors by following the various norms laid down by the government, the Padmanabha Swamy and Attukkal temples in the state capital were among those which remained shut.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. failed to properly oversee Chinese telecom carriers - Senate panel

A U.S. Senate report released Tuesday says the U.S. government failed to properly oversee Chinese-owned telecommunications companies for nearly two decades.The report from the Senates Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations says the U.S. g...

Class 10 public exams in TN cancelled, students promoted: CM

The class 10 board examination in Tamil Nadu are cancelled and students are promoted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced here on Tuesday. The exams for certain class 11 subjects, which could not be held ...

COVID-19: HC asks Delhi govt to treat as representation plea for capping hospitals charges

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Delhi government to treat as representation a petition seeking direction to it for capping or fixing rates to be charged by private hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients and to prominently display a...

FDI from Cayman Islands to India jumps three-fold to USD 3.7 bn in 2019-20

Cayman Islands has emerged as the fifth largest investor in India, with foreign direct investment from the nation increasing over three-fold to USD 3.7 billion in 2019-20, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020