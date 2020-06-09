Minor boy killed, body thrown near railway track in UP

A minor boy was killed and his body thrown near a railway track in Bhamaura area due to personal enmity, police said on Tuesday. Police had received information on Monday night that the boy, aged four-and-a-half years, was missing, following which search was carried out, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said.

"The body was found on Tuesday morning near a railway track. There were marks on the back side of his neck and face," he said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem. An FIR has been registered in this regard at the Bhamaura police station against unidentified people.

The boy's father alleged that his son was killed due to old enmity. Police said they are probing the matter and no arrests have so far been made..