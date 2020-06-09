Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW chief writes to health minister on plight of pregnant women during COVID-19 pandemic

The Commission said that it is a matter of "great concern" and a note has been taken regarding the lapse on the part of hospitals and authorities in these crucial times.The statement said the NCW chief mentioned that it had earlier written to all states and union territories regarding proper implementation of programmes and schemes for institutional delivery mechanism to control maternal and infant mortality rate in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:00 IST
NCW chief writes to health minister on plight of pregnant women during COVID-19 pandemic

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the plight of pregnant women and alleged denial of treatment to them during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the letter, Sharma said that it has come across many cases where non-availability of adequate ambulances for maternity services and denial of admission in hospitals led to delay in reaching the heath facility, whereas in some cases it has also resulted in the death of the mother and the newborn baby, according to a statement issued by the NCW on Tuesday. The Commission said that it is a matter of "great concern" and a note has been taken regarding the lapse on the part of hospitals and authorities in these crucial times.

The statement said the NCW chief mentioned that it had earlier written to all states and union territories regarding proper implementation of programmes and schemes for institutional delivery mechanism to control maternal and infant mortality rate in India. The Commission has urged the health minister to intervene in the matter.

It has also requested the Union Health Ministry to issue a direction to health departments of every state and union territory for ensuring non-COVID-19 ambulance services, allocation of separate beds for pregnant women and a dedicated helpline number to safeguard the health of women and their newborn babies, the statement said..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

North Korea cuts off all communication with South Korea

North Korea said it was cutting off all communication channels with South Korea on Tuesday, a move experts say could signal Pyongyang has grown frustrated that Seoul has failed to revive lucrative inter-Korean economic projects and persuade...

33 more COVID-19 cases in Assam

33 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,868, said state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.These cases were reported from Tinsukia 17, Jorhat 04, Barpeta 03, ...

States may apply for prior green nod for mines after identifying mineral blocks

The environment ministry has said state governments may apply as project proponents for mineral blocks with proven reserves, a move that would help reduce delays in production. At present, as many as 20 approvals, including environment clea...

Issue white paper on COVID-19 strategy in Gujarat: Congress

With COVID-19 cases mounting to 20,574 and the fatality count nearing 1,300 in Gujarat, the Congress on Tuesday asked the BJP government to issue a white paper on its strategy to tackle the situation. State Congress unit president Amit Chav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020