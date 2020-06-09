Prominent advocate appointed judge of J-K High Court

A prominent advocate was on Tuesday appointed a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. According to a Law Ministry notification, Javed Iqbal Wani has been appointed a judge of the common high court of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh.

His recommendation, made by the Supreme Court Collegium, was pending with the central government for the past few months. The recommendation was finally processed last week and the notification issued on Tuesday.

Wani has represented the Union government in several cases in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. He is the son-in-law of Mian Abdul Qayoom, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, who was detained under the Public Safety Act.