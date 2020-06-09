Left Menu
Extension of validity date of motor vehicle documents till Sept announced

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:29 IST
Accordingly, the Ministry of RTH has issued an advisory to all States and UTs to this effect. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari today announced a further extension of the validity date of motor vehicle documents till September this year. Accordingly, the Ministry of RTH has issued an advisory to all States and UTs to this effect.

Earlier, MoRTH had issued an advisory on the 30th March 2020 to all States and Union Territories wherein it was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire till 31st of May 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of May 2020 for enforcement purposes and that the Enforcement authorities be advised to treat such documents valid till 30th of June, 2020.

However, considering the situation for prevention of COVID 19 still continues, and as per the requests received, Shri Gadkari directed his Ministry to issue advice for extension of this period till 30th Sept for treating the documents valid for enforcement purposes.

Later, in order to facilitate citizens during period and conditions for prevention for COVID –19, MoRTH had issued a gazette notification on 21st May 2020 relaxing the fees validity and /or additional fee under Rule 32 or Rule 81 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, till 31st July 2020.

Now the State/UTs have also been requested to consider provisions available under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 or other such provisions available under other Acts, for considering relaxation in requirement of a permit, or fees or taxes for renewal/penalty for permits etc to provide relief during these extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

