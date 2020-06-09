Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 deaths in UP; 388 new cases detected

Timely testing of suspected patients can lead to early recovery, he added.He said a toll-free number 1800-180-5146 had been launched for medicines shops to inform the authorities about people having fever, cough and cold so that they could be brought under surveillance.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:49 IST
Record single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 deaths in UP; 388 new cases detected

Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll over the 300-mark as 388 new cases of the infection surfaced in the state. With this, the total number confirmed cases in the state reaches 11,335. "The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,365; while as many as 6,669 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various hospitals. As many as 301 COVID-19 patients have died," Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

This is the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 fatalities in the state, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director/State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. Prasad said ASHA workers were engaged in tracking migrant labourers who have returned to Uttar Pradesh from other states. Timely testing of suspected patients can lead to early recovery, he added.

He said a toll-free number 1800-180-5146 had been launched for medicines shops to inform the authorities about people having fever, cough and cold so that they could be brought under surveillance. "If any person comes to shop to buy a medicine pertaining to fever, cold and cough, then the pharmacist should provide the details of the said buyer to us, so that we can bring him under surveillance, and testing be conducted. If the person is found to be COVID-19 positive, then treatment can commence," the official said. Voluntary organisations like civil defence and ASHA workers can also use this number, he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said despite being the largest state in the country, the spread of COVID-19 was under effective control in Uttar Pradesh. He emphasised that its prevention was the only cure till a vaccine is discovered..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that could offer views on the recent signs of economic recovery that drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.The Dow Jones Industria...

Sammy seeks apology from teammates for racist nickname; Ishant's 2014 post confirms it was used

An old social media post by India pacer Ishant Sharma lent credence to former West Indies captain Darren Sammys allegation that a racist nickname was used to address him during his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad for which he is now dema...

Locust swarms spotted in Pench reserve in Maharashtra

Locust swarms descended in the Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra on Tuesday, a forest official said. The swarms flew in from the Koltimara area in the west and descended over Borban, Chor Bahuli, Silari and Pipriya forest areas in the east...

EU seeks tougher checks on foreign buying of European firms

The Europe Union will seek tougher checks on foreign state-owned or state-backed companies buying European firms to prevent the use of unfair subsidies, the EU antitrust chief said on Tuesday, the latest move to increase protection. The blo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020