Truck driver arrested in hit-and-run case

A truck driver has been arrestedfor allegedly mowing down a 19-year-old man on Centaur Bridgeon the Western Express Highway here, police said on Tuesday

Gitesh More, resident of suburban Andheri, was hit bya truck early Sunday morning. He died on the spot while thetruck drier fled from the spot, said a police official

Driver Babu Lakhuram Verma (25) was arrested on Mondayunder various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash and negligentdriving) and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official added.