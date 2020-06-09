Left Menu
Delhi Police SI dies due to COVID-19

Earlier, three more Delhi Police personnel died due to COVID-19.A 31-year-old constable, Amit Kumar, posted at the Bharat Nagar police station had died on May 6, while two assistant sub inspectors -- Shesh Mani Pandey, 54, and Vikram, 52 succumbed to the disease in the last week of May while undergoing treatment at the Army Base Hospital here.

A 59-year-old sub-inspector of Delhi Police died on Tuesday due to coronavirus, officials said. Earlier, one constables and two assistant sub-inspectors of Delhi police had died due to COVID-19. Another constable, who had underlying health conditions and had been on leave since November last year, also died last week. Police said his test for COVID-19 also came positive. The sub-inspector who died on Tuesday has been identified as Karambeer. He was posted in northeast district, they said. He was admitted with symptoms of COVID-19 on June 2 at Army Base Hospital here, a senior police officer said. "Police received information from Army Base Hospital that Karambeer, who was on ventilator support for the last five days, died on Tuesday morning," said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police). "A member of our family, SI Karambeer made the greatest sacrifice in the fight against COVID. We pay our homage to this great warrior," the Delhi Police tweeted. He was a resident of Brijpuri in Gokalpuri and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son, who works with the Indian Railways posted in Mumbai, police said.

Around 500 personnel of the force have been infected with the virus so far. A total of 200 of them have recovered, according to Delhi Police. Police said the COVID-19 test report of a Delhi Police constable, Rahul (30),who died last week, had come positive. He had underlying health conditions and he breathed his last on Wednesday at Safdarjung Hospital. He was on a medical leave since November 2019 and was undergoing treatment for lung infection, police said. Earlier, three more Delhi Police personnel died due to COVID-19.

A 31-year-old constable, Amit Kumar, posted at the Bharat Nagar police station had died on May 6, while two assistant sub inspectors -- Shesh Mani Pandey, 54, and Vikram, 52 succumbed to the disease in the last week of May while undergoing treatment at the Army Base Hospital here. Vikram was posted at the Sultanpuri police station in outer Delhi and was on highway patrol duty in the area since May 1.

Pandey was ex-Army personnel and worked with the Finger Print Bureau (FPB) of the Crime Branch in central Delhi's Kamla Market area. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj, who had tested positive for coronavirus last month, joined office after recovering from the infection on Tuesday. ''I thank everyone for the prayers and good wishes. I have joined back today. Thankyou,'' she tweeted.

