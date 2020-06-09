Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP CM asks people to voluntarily come for tests if they show COVID-like symptoms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked people to voluntarily come for tests if they show COVID-like symptoms, as the novel coronavirus tally in the state crossed the 5,000-mark on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:51 IST
AP CM asks people to voluntarily come for tests if they show COVID-like symptoms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked people to voluntarily come for tests if they show COVID-like symptoms, as the novel coronavirus tally in the state crossed the 5,000-mark on Tuesday. Nearly 85 per cent of cases can be cured with simple medications and by staying at home, the chief minister said. During a meeting with district collectors, he asked them to create more awareness among people in this regard.

With the addition of 216 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 5000-mark in Andhra Pradesh to reach 5,029 on Tuesday, while the death toll increased by two to 77, as per the state health COVID-19 bulletin. "We have to live with it (virus) in the days to come... People shouldn't have any stigma or fear of getting tested. If they don't come forward and get treated, it may eventually lead to an increase in the number of deaths," an official statement quoted Reddy as saying in the meeting.

The chief minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state with district collectors in the virtual meeting. He instructed officials of the health department and all district collectors to focus on creating awareness among people, "to make sure they identify symptoms and get tested voluntarily." "The recovery rate is high while the mortality rate in the state is just one per cent. ...Nearly 85 per cent of the cases can be cured with simple medications by staying at home,” Reddy said.

The chief minister also acknowledged the services of frontline workers like village volunteers, ASHAs, doctors, lab technicians and sanitation workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana, UP pressurised Delhi LG to overturn Kejriwal's order on hospitals for Delhi residents: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh government has pressurized L-G Anil Baijal to overturn the Kejriwal governments decision that all state government-run and private hospitals will admit o...

1,871 Mumbai Police personnel infected with COVID-19 so far

Mumbai Police said that 1,871 COVID-19 positive cases among the personnel have been reported as of Tuesday, while 21 have succumbed to the virus. 1,871 Mumbai police personnel have been infected with COVID-19 so far, including 853 recoverie...

Babri trial: Ram Vilas Vedanti records statement, 11 others to appear in court over 3 days

A special court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case recorded the statement of former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Tuesday and asked 11 other accused to appear before it over the next three days. Vedanti, a religious leader who was part ...

God has 'removed' coronavirus, Tanzania's president claims

Tanzanias president is again claiming the country is free of the coronavirus because of the power of prayer six weeks after his government stopped publicly updating virus data. Corona in our country has been removed by the powers of God, P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020