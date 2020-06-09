6 more die of coronavirus in Haryana; infection count rises to 5,209

Haryana on Tuesday reported six more coronavirus deaths as 355 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection tally to 5,209. So far, 45 people have died due to the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts reported two fatalities each while Sonipat and Rohtak recorded one death each, a state health bulletin said. On Monday, the state had reported 11 coronavirus deaths, five of which were from Gurgaon.

Faridabad has reported the maximum 15 fatalities till now, followed by 11 in Gurgaon. Among the 5,209 infections reported on Tuesday, Gurgaon had the maximum 164 cases, taking the total number of patients in the district to 2,329.

As many as 41 cases were reported from Faridabad; 38 from Sonipat; 28 from Rohtak, 15 from Rewari; 13 from Palwal; 12 from Jind; nine from Hisar; seven each from Panchkula and Bhiwani; five from Yamunanagar; four from Mahendragarh; three each from Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal; and one each from Fatehabad, Panipat and Jhajjar. During the past week, Haryana has been reporting a large number of cases daily, particularly in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,357 while 1,807 patients have recovered, the bulletin said..