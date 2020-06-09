Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 more die of coronavirus in Haryana; infection count rises to 5,209

So far, 45 people have died due to the infection in the state.The worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts reported two fatalities each while Sonipat and Rohtak recorded one death each, a state health bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:44 IST
6 more die of coronavirus in Haryana; infection count rises to 5,209

Haryana on Tuesday reported six more coronavirus deaths as 355 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection tally to 5,209. So far, 45 people have died due to the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts reported two fatalities each while Sonipat and Rohtak recorded one death each, a state health bulletin said. On Monday, the state had reported 11 coronavirus deaths, five of which were from Gurgaon.

Faridabad has reported the maximum 15 fatalities till now, followed by 11 in Gurgaon. Among the 5,209 infections reported on Tuesday, Gurgaon had the maximum 164 cases, taking the total number of patients in the district to 2,329.

As many as 41 cases were reported from Faridabad; 38 from Sonipat; 28 from Rohtak, 15 from Rewari; 13 from Palwal; 12 from Jind; nine from Hisar; seven each from Panchkula and Bhiwani; five from Yamunanagar; four from Mahendragarh; three each from Ambala, Kurukshetra and Karnal; and one each from Fatehabad, Panipat and Jhajjar. During the past week, Haryana has been reporting a large number of cases daily, particularly in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 3,357 while 1,807 patients have recovered, the bulletin said..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Since Netflix confirmed Sex Education Season 3, the avid viewers have turned insane to know when it will be streamed and what interesting they can experience this time. Read further to know more on it.According to Deadline, Sex Education Se...

Spike in internet use in rural areas during COVID-19 lockdown: Karnataka minister

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said there has been a spike in use of the internet in rural areas during the COVID-19 induced lockdown period. Rural areas registered an increase of 35 to 40 per cent in use of ...

Jammu, Srinagar airports receive 18 domestic flights with 1,935 passengers today

Eighteen flights with 1,935 passengers onboard arrived combinedly at Jammu and Srinagar airports on Tuesday, on day 16 of resumption of domestic operations in the country. A total of 394 passengers aboard six regular commercial flights arri...

Journalist Vinod Dua moves HC for quashing of FIR against him, hearing on Wednesday

Senior journalist Vinod Dua Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of FIR lodged against him on a complaint of a Delhi BJP leader who alleged that the scribe made defamatory statements conducive to public mischief on his y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020