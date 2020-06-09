Left Menu
Development News Edition

No printing of tickets; ticket checking by RPF; outsource cleaning: Proposals on streamlining rlys

The proposals are a part of an exercise by the railways to ensure that the staff utilisation is maximum and each category will get proper training in multi-skilling before they take on their new roles, officials said.Many zones have also suggested that the national transporter outsource certain jobs that are not core railway works like that of safai karmacharis, upkeep of station buildings and platforms which can be maintained by private agencies supervised by the environment and housekeeping department of railways.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:49 IST
No printing of tickets; ticket checking by RPF; outsource cleaning: Proposals on streamlining rlys

The railways may not print tickets, station masters could double up as signal maintainers, RPF staff and onboard technicians could check tickets-if a slew of proposals from zonal railways to streamline the national transporter is accepted by the Railway Board. The railways is planning to streamline its operations by training and multi-skilling its staffers to take on multiple jobs, officials said.

The national transporter is already working on the modalities to unify eight of its services into one central service -- Indian Railway Management Service -- after the Union Cabinet nod for restructuring of railways in 2019. While the proposals from various zones are still coming in and no decision has been taken on the matter yet, officials said the process once completed will lead to better work management across the rail network.

The proposals pertain to the merger of key posts in the accounts, commercial, electrical, mechanical, engineering, medical, personnel, operating, stores, signal and telecommunication departments and other posts. “No ticket printing should be undertaken on the lines of airlines. Passengers should be permitted to show their tickets on mobiles or get them printed on a self-ticket printing machine on the lines of self-printing boarding pass at airports,” one of the proposals said.

Another railway zone proposed that technicians onboard trains can be utilised to check tickets, while another suggested that Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff should be allowed to check tickets at stations. “Technicians be utilised for checking tickets and maintenance of coaches... retiring room attendants and waiting room attendants can be merged,” it said.

According to the proposals, all ticket checking, reservation and enquiry posts from the commercial department be merged. The proposals are a part of an exercise by the railways to ensure that the staff utilisation is maximum and each category will get proper training in multi-skilling before they take on their new roles, officials said.

Many zones have also suggested that the national transporter outsource certain jobs that are not core railway works like that of safai karmacharis, upkeep of station buildings and platforms which can be maintained by private agencies supervised by the environment and housekeeping department of railways. “The posts of masons, plumbers, carpenters, fitters, valvemen and electricians can be merged,” said three other zones’ recommendations.

The railways may also merge the medical cadre categories into four from the seven at present. The national transporter had last month formed an eight-member committee to look into various issues pertaining to re-skilling of its staff, including identifying cadres who can be trained and used for multi-skills, the scope and details of the kind of skills to be imparted to the chosen railway officials, fixation of seniority in the merged cadres, pay grades in the merged cadres and medical classifications.

The proposals will be scrutinised by the committee before being finalised and sent to the Railway Board for approval. The committee has a month’s time to complete the entire process.

PTI ASG SRY.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-George Floyd's funeral set to begin in Houston, capping two weeks of sadness and outrage

Mourners dressed in black, some of them wearing shirts with the words I cant breathe on them, gathered on Tuesday at a Houston church for the funeral of George Floyd, whose death in police custody inspired anti-racism rallies around the wor...

Austria to open borders to Italy, 20+ European countries

Austria will reopen its borders to Italy and lift a quarantine requirement for travellers from over 20 other European countries next week, officials said on Tuesday, in a further easing of restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.The...

PCB cancels camp due to rising COVID-19 threat, asks ECB to plan for advanced arrival

The PCB on Tuesday asked the ECB to make arrangements for an advanced arrival of its national team in the UK after cancelling the training camp due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB now wants its team...

Afghan government releases 3,000 Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government has released a total of 3,000 Taliban prisoners as a part of an agreement signed between the US and the terrorist group, the National Security Council NSC said on Tuesday. The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afgh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020