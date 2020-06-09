Bullock cart swept away in flash flood in Gujarat; 4 die

Four members of a family, including a woman and her two children, died after the bullock cart they were travelling on was washed away in flash flood at a village in Gujarat's Amreli district on Tuesday, said police. The tragic incident took place at Hamapur village under Bagasara taluka in Amreli district.

The bullock cart carrying seven persons was swept away in a culvert at Hamapur after heavy downpour in the region during the day caused flash flood, said police inspector of Bagasara, S K Makwana. While three persons were rescued from the culvert by villagers, four others - two women and as many children - were swept away in the gushing water along with the cart, said Makwana.

"A total of seven persons, all members of a family, were returning home from their farm on the bullock cart. They got swept away in flash flood when they were crossing the culvert," the police officer said. Three persons were rescued while the bodies of four others were found some distance away, Makwana, said, adding a bullock also died in the incident.

Those who died were identified by the police as Rekha Thavani (40), Manisha Thavani (30) and her two children Khushi (8) and Yash (5), all residents of Hamapur. Makwana said a case of accidental death has been lodged and further investigation was on.

Due to a pre-monsoon weather system, most parts of Amreli district received downpour on Tuesday, said a release by the state government. Between 6 am and 8 pm, Dhari taluka recorded 18 mm of rain, followed by Babra (6 mm), Bagasara (5 mm) and Lathi (5 mm), it added.