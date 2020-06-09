Over five million RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 conducted in India till Tuesday
The number of RT-PCR tests for detection of COVID-19 in India crossed the five million mark on Tuesday, officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.The number of coronavirus cases shot up to 2,66,598 in the country.A total of 50,30,700 samples have been tested till June 9 in the country with 1,41,682 samples being tested in the last 24 hours till 9 AM, according to ICMR officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:14 IST
The number of RT-PCR tests for detection of COVID-19 in India crossed the five million mark on Tuesday, officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. The number of coronavirus cases shot up to 2,66,598 in the country.
A total of 50,30,700 samples have been tested till June 9 in the country with 1,41,682 samples being tested in the last 24 hours till 9 AM, according to ICMR officials. The testing capacity has been increased to 1.4 lakh per day through 553 government and 231 private laboratories. The capacity is being further raised to 2 lakh samples per day, sources said.
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,466 and the number of cases climbed to 2,66,598 in the country after it registered 266 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,987 cases till Tuesday 8 AM, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- COVID
- Indian Council of Medical Research