Delhi malls receive low footfall on first day of reopening, makes satisfactory sale

As the malls reopened following relaxations in coronavirus-induced lockdown, Delhi's Select City mall received low footfall on the first day of reopening but made a satisfactory sale.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:45 IST
Select City Mall, New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the malls reopened in the national capital following relaxations in coronavirus-induced lockdown, Delhi's Select City mall received low footfall on the first day of reopening but made a satisfactory sale. "Customers are happy and comfortable with the arrangements. We received a good response on the first day of reopening and many stores made sales of around Rs 10 lakhs. So, this is very encouraging for the first day," Nimish Arora, mall manager and CEO of Select City mall told ANI.

CEO Arora said they have increased home delivery, "for which people can call our help desks and place the order." "In addition to this, people who do not know what to buy, for them we will start Personal Shopper Service. In which an assistant will be assigned to a person and through Whataspp video call, the assistant will shop on behalf of the customer and then deliver it to his/her home. With an assistant, a stylist will be also be assigned to guide the customer," he added.

He said there would no additional charges for this and was "purely" a service from the mall to the customers. However, some shop retailers in the mall said there were fewer people and were not able to make sales.

"The sale is, of course, less compare to what we used to receive earlier. And due to this, employees will face problems in paying rent for the flat and if this continues all of them are going to face some major problems in the future. So to increase our sale we have started the online sales of our products. If we keep receiving low footfalls then we will have to focus more on online sales," Yogesh, a shop retailer at the mall told ANI. Shop retailers working at the mall are hopeful that the numbers will increase in the days to come. (ANI)

