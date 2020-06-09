Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another Anamika Shukla appears before Gonda education authorities, claims innocence

Her dramatic appearance at the office of the Gonda basic education officer came on a day when state minister Satish Dwivedi reported some progress in the bizarre case in which it was initially thought that one woman had withdrawn Rs 1 crore over 13 months from 25 schools across the state.

PTI | Gonda/Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 23:53 IST
Another Anamika Shukla appears before Gonda education authorities, claims innocence

Armed with a set of documents and a lawyer by her side, a teacher calling herself Anamika Shukla surfaced here on Tuesday, claiming innocence in the scam in which one woman appeared to have worked simultaneously for several schools. Her dramatic appearance at the office of the Gonda basic education officer came on a day when state minister Satish Dwivedi reported some progress in the bizarre case in which it was initially thought that one woman had withdrawn Rs 1 crore over 13 months from 25 schools across the state. But the minister said on Tuesday that a probe has found that the same set of documents were used at six districts to draw Rs 12.24 lakh from nine schools. One woman called Anamika Singh was arrested in the case on Sunday. But the minister had said that day that he wasn’t sure if this was the real Anamika Shukla. And now, another Anamika Shukla, has made a dramatic entrance in Gonda. She presented all her educational documents. She told reporters, "Through media reports, I came to know that a number of people used my marksheets and other documents to get a job, and were also working. Now, this has tarnished my image. So, I came here along with all documents. I also presented my case before the officer." Gonda Basic Education Officer Indrajeet Prajapati told reporters that the woman showed him all her documents. The official said the woman told him that she never worked at any of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

According to information, Anamika Shukla is one of the four daughters of Subhash Chandra Shukla, a retired Railways employee. Anamika Shukla is married and lives in Gonda. She had passed the UP TET and had applied for a teacher's post in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Gonda, officials said citing the application submitted by Shukla. However, owing to personal reasons, she could not attend the counselling. As a result, she was not selected despite her name mentioned in the merit list. Earlier in the day, the basic education minister had said the same set of documents were used at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in Baghapat, Varanasi, Kasganj, Amethi, Aligarh, Raebareli, Allahabad, Saharanpur, Amedkar Nagar. In Kasganj, a teacher who got the job with the same name was arrested when she came to resign, the minister said, adding that the real Anamika Shukla was still untraceable.

He said the issue had come to light through the state government's Prerna digital framework on which all teachers give their details. The digital framework issues an alert when people with same details are found in other districts, he said, adding this matter came to light due to this system only. Meanwhile, commenting on the issue, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the UP government should apologise to Anamika. Tagging a report on Shukla claiming that she was innocence, Priyanka on Twitter wrote," The system of loot under the nose of the UP government and their education department has targeted a common woman. This is the height of misrule." "Anamika should get justice, She should get compensation for defamation. She should get a government job. Her entire family shoul get security," she demanded.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

One Piece Chapter 982: Izo-Kiku reunion, Special relationship between Big Mom, Yamato

Fans are delighted as they are coming close to the release of One Piece Chapter 982. The manga like its usual way was on a break for a week. Now its time to see what we can expect in the imminent One Piece Chapter 982 that is slated to be r...

Nagy ends Bears' offseason workouts nearly two weeks early

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy ended the virtual offseason early, freeing his players to focus on their own health before the start of training camp next month. Weve done so much. We feel like were in a really good place right now, Nagy...

Death toll in the Pak building collapse increases to 19

The death toll in the multi-storey building collapse here rose to 19 on Tuesday after 11 more bodies were recovered from the debris. The residential building in Karachis Lyari area collapsed on Sunday night. The residents of the building sa...

Hawks GM: NBA planning shortened '20-'21 season

A shortened 2020-21 season is part of the NBAs plan to reduce the impact of a compacted offseason. The leagues desire to get closer to the usual calendar, including ending next season in April with the playoffs running into mid-June, is als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020