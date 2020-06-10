UP cabinet approves constitution of investment promotion agency

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the constitution of an investment promotion and facilitation agency in the state

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said the decision to constitute the Uttar Pradesh investment promotion and facilitation agency was taken in a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The governing board of the agency will be headed by the chief minister, he said. The agency will extend professional help to important departments working in various sectors. As far as the Noida International Greenfield Airport, Jewar, is concerned, the cabinet authorised the chief minister to take decisions from time-to-time and as per need.