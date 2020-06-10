Left Menu
Development News Edition

Department implementing ‘Per Drop More Crop’ component of PMKSY

The PMKSY- PDMC focuses on enhancing water use efficiency at the farm level through Micro Irrigation technologies viz. Drip and Sprinkler irrigation systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:26 IST
Department implementing ‘Per Drop More Crop’ component of PMKSY
For the current year, annual allotment of Rs. 4000 crore has already been allocated and conveyed to the State Governments.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Department of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmers' Welfare is implementing 'Per Drop More Crop' component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY- PDMC). The PMKSY- PDMC focuses on enhancing water use efficiency at the farm level through Micro Irrigation technologies viz. Drip and Sprinkler irrigation systems. Drip micro-irrigation technique not only helps in water-saving but also in reducing fertilizer usage, labour expenses and other input costs.

For the current year, annual allotment of Rs. 4000 crore has already been allocated and conveyed to the State Governments. The State Governments have identified the beneficiaries to be covered under the programme. Fund release to some of the States is already under process for the year 2020-21.

Further, Micro Irrigation Fund corpus of Rs. 5000 crore has been created with NABARD. The objective of the fund is to facilitate the states in mobilizing the resources for expanding coverage of Micro Irrigation by taking up special and innovative projects and also for incentivising micro-irrigation beyond the provisions available under PMKSY-PDMC to encourage farmers to install micro-irrigation systems. So far, Micro Irrigation Funds have been released to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for Rs. 616.14 crore and for Rs.478.79 crore, respectively through NABARD. The area covered under these projects is 1.021 lakh ha. in Andhra Pradesh and 1.76 lakh ha. in Tamil Nadu.

During the last five years (2015-16 to 2019-20), an area of 46.96 lakh ha. has been covered under Micro Irrigation through PMKSY-PDMC.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Anti-inflammatory and cancer drugs tested in UK as possible COVID-19 therapy

Two drugs used to treat inflammatory diseases and cancer are being tested as potential therapies for patients with COVID-19, the Universities of Birmingham and Oxford announced on Wednesday. Severe cases of COVID-19 are believed to be trigg...

Pak says following 'holistic' strategy to combat COVID-19, rules out adopting WHO recommendation

Pakistans top health official on Wednesday asserted that the government is following a holistic strategy to deal with the COVID-19 threat as he ruled out adopting the WHOs recommendation of implementing a two-week strict lockdown, intermitt...

NATO chief says on Huawei: UK review of 5G security is important

The head of the NATO military alliance said on Wednesday that the West could not ignore the rise of China and so it was important that Britain had a review of the role of Huawei in its 5G network to ensure its security.NATO Secretary Genera...

Netflix, BBC remove 'Little Britain' over blackface comedy skits

Netflix and BBC have removed British comedy series Little Britain from their platforms after the show came under fire over the use of blackface in some of its sketches. Created by David Walliams and Matt Lucas, the comedy ran on BBC Three f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020