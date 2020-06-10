Left Menu
COVID-19 positive undertrial accused escapes from hospital in Jind, nabbed later

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:11 IST
An COVID-19 positive undertrial accused, who was out on bail, escaped from a hospital in Haryana's Jind wearing a PPE kit, but was nabbed hours later, a senior police official said on Wednesday. The undertrial Shiv Kumar was found COVID-19 positive on June 6, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kaptan Singh told PTI.

"He was released on bail two days ago on court orders. Since he was COVID-19 positive, he was admitted in the Jind Civil hospital. On Tuesday evening, heescaped through a window. However, we arrested him late in the night," the DSP said. CCTV footage showed Kumar escaping wearing a PPE kit.

A case under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) has been registered against Kumar, he said..

