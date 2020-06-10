Left Menu
Four labourers die while constructing well in MP village

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against well owner Kalu Singh Sondhia and his brother Narayan Singh who are absconding, said U S Alawa, in-charge of Moman Badodiya police station.The deceased were identified as Kanku Bai (30), Lila Bai (35), Bhuri Bai (24) and Prithvi Singh (26), he said. Following post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the deceased's families, he added.

PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:54 IST
Four labourers, including three women, were killed when the wall of a well they were constructing caved in at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Bijnakhedi village at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, when a wall of a 40-feet deep under-construction well caved in and fell on four labourers who were clearing the debris, district collector D K Jain said.

The rescue work was initiated immediately with the help of machines and after a 12-hour operation, bodies of the deceased were recovered at around 11.30 am on Wednesday, he said. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against well owner Kalu Singh Sondhia and his brother Narayan Singh who are absconding, said U S Alawa, in-charge of Moman Badodiya police station.

The deceased were identified as Kanku Bai (30), Lila Bai (35), Bhuri Bai (24) and Prithvi Singh (26), he said. Following post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the deceased's families, he added.

