Furious over daughter leaving husband for lover, man hacks 2 to death

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday after he allegedly killed two people, including the brother of a youth with whom his daughter went missing after leaving her husband, police said. Anil Jat was furious after his daughter Suman had allegedly left her husband and gone missing with one Krishna, they said.

PTI | Jhunjhunu | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:40 IST
A 40-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday after he allegedly killed two people, including the brother of a youth with whom his daughter went missing after leaving her husband, police said. Anil Jat was furious after his daughter Suman had allegedly left her husband and gone missing with one Krishna, they said. He had threatened Krishna's family of dire consequences if Suman did not return, police said.

When the two did not come back, Anil reached Jhunjhunu from his residence in Haryana's Mahendragarh and allegedly hacked to death Krishna's brother Deepak (20) and his friend Naresh (19) during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, they said. Anil killed the two men with an axe, while they were sleeping on the roof of Krishna’s house in Buhana area, said SHO Devendra Pratap.

Suman was married to one Narendra Jat in Rambas area of Buhana town but she had gone missing, along with Krishna, on June 2, the station house officer said. Anil has a criminal record, with five cases already registered against him, including those of cheating, rioting, possession of illegal arms, in Rajasthan and Haryana, the officer added.

