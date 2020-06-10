Left Menu
Ex-NOIDA chief engineer got MUV for favouring contractor in awarding of contracts: CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Spokesperson R K Gaur said the agency has filed three chargesheets in a special court in Ghaziabad against Singh and others under Indian Penal Code section 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with section 420 (cheating), besides the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.The contracts related to cabling of high-powered electrical lines were given to Ahmed at inflated rates, in spite of his company -- Gul Engineers -- not having enough work experience, the agency has alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:16 IST
The then NOIDA chief engineer Yadav Singh had allegedly received a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) for favouring a contractor in handing out seven electrical works contracts at inflated rates during 2007-11, causing a loss of Rs 1.76 crore to the authority, the CBI has said in chargesheets filed before a special court, officials said on Wednesday. The agency has filed three separate chargesheets arising out of its FIR pertaining to the alleged cronyism and corruption of Singh in handing out contracts during his tenure at the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA).

Besides Singh, the probe agency has also charged Javed Ahmed of Gul Engineers, the beneficiary company, assistant project engineers Raminder and Vimal Kumar Manglik, besides other officials of NOIDA, which had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1.76 crore. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Spokesperson R K Gaur said the agency has filed three chargesheets in a special court in Ghaziabad against Singh and others under Indian Penal Code section 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with section 420 (cheating), besides the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The contracts related to cabling of high-powered electrical lines were given to Ahmed at inflated rates, in spite of his company -- Gul Engineers -- not having enough work experience, the agency has alleged. The members of the tender committee, including Singh, had allegedly justified the inflated rates without going through actual market rates, the CBI has said in its chargesheets.

The agency has filed three separate chargesheets for 2007-08, 2008-09 and 2010-11, giving details of the alleged criminality in tenders awarded in the respective years. The first chargesheet pertains to causing an alleged loss of Rs 50.20 lakh to NOIDA. It alleges that during 2007-08, Singh and other officials fraudulently entered into a criminal conspiracy among themselves and Ahmed and awarded three contracts -- for laying of feeder lines through underground cable, electrification work of flyover and shifting of 33-KV and 11-KV electrical lines -- to his company.

In the second chargesheet, Singh, Ahmed and 10 the then NOIDA officials have been named for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 54.28 lakh to the authority. "It has been alleged that the accused public servants, during the period 2008-09, fraudulently entered into a criminal conspiracy among themselves and with the proprietor of the said private company to award two contracts pertaining to shifting of electrical lines and shifting of 33/11 KV lines to the private company," Gaur said.

The third chargesheet relates to losses to the tune of Rs 72 lakh to NOIDA. It alleges that Singh, Ahmed and nine other accused public servants fraudulently entered into a criminal conspiracy to award two contracts pertaining to construction of 11-KV underground feeders and conversion of 33-KV overhead lines into an underground system to Gul Engineers. Singh is in judicial custody after his arrest in the case in February.

The CBI had registered the FIR on January 17, 2018 on the findings of a preliminary enquiry registered on the basis of inputs received during investigation in two other cases against Singh, Gaur said..

