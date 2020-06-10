Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prayers held at Ram Janmabhoomi site for 'early start' to temple construction

"Along with the disciples of the Mani Ram Chawni temple, I went to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises and performed the 'rudrabhishek ' and prayed to Lord Shiva for an early start to the temple's construction," he told PTI.He had earlier said the ritual follows the tradition set by Lord Ram, who prayed to Shiva before launching an attack on Lanka.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:18 IST
Prayers held at Ram Janmabhoomi site for 'early start' to temple construction

Priests conducted special prayers at a Shiva shrine at the Ram Janmabhoomi site here but stopped short of symbolically launching the construction of a Ram temple, contrary to an announcement made earlier this week. Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, who participated in the `rudrabhishek' ritual at the Kuber Tila shrine said he prayed for an early beginning of construction of the Ram temple.

Kamal Nayan Das is described as the spokesperson to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who heads the Ram Mandir trust which has been charged with the construction of the temple after the historic Supreme Court verdict last year. On Monday, Kamal Nayan Das had announced that the rudrabhishek will be followed by beginning work on the foundation of the planned Ram temple.

"This religious ceremony will last for at least two hours and after that the construction of the Ram Mandir will start with the laying of the foundation for the mandir structure," he had said then. But on Wednesday, no member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was present when he went to the Shiva shrine to offer prayers as a “representative” of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

The mahant said he was accompanied by priests from Mani Ram Chawni temple, the religious seat of Nritya Gopal Das whom he was “representing”. "Along with the disciples of the Mani Ram Chawni temple, I went to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises and performed the 'rudrabhishek ' and prayed to Lord Shiva for an early start to the temple's construction," he told PTI.

He had earlier said the ritual follows the tradition set by Lord Ram, who prayed to Shiva before launching an attack on Lanka. Last November, the Supreme Court settled the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, ruling in favour of construction of a temple at the site by a government-appointed trust.

It also ordered that an alternative five-acre plot must be found within Ayodhya for a mosque to replace the Babri Masjid, demolished in 1992 by “kar sevaks” claiming that a Ram temple originally stood at the same spot. In March, the Ram Lalla deity was ceremoniously moved from the makeshift temple at the site to a new spot, clearing the way for the construction of the temple.

On May 11, earth-moving machinery was deployed for levelling the site..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

'Overwhelmed, full of gratitude': Yuvraj Singh to fans as #MissYouYuvi trends on Twitter

As Yuvraj Singh completed one year of his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, the former all-rounder wrote a heartfelt message for his fans, saying that he is overwhelmed and full of gratitude for all the love and support the...

Install LED boards at major health facilities to display bed availability: Delhi LG to chief secy

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to ensure installation of LED boards at all major health facilities to display bed availability, charges and details of persons to be contacted for admission. In ...

Can't expect normal free market principles in crisis situation: CCI chief on capping of airfares

Amid the civil aviation ministry temporarily capping airfares, Competition Commission Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta has said it would be inappropriate to expect and apply normal principles of free market during the crisis situation due to C...

29 per cent rise in Asiatic lion population in Gir: officials

The number of Asiatic lions in the Gir forest region has increased by 29 per cent to 674, the Gujarat forest department said on Wednesday. The department carried out a population estimation exercise on the night of June 5 and 6 when there w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020