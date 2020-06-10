I&B PSU floats tender to empanel agencies for 'disinformation detection' on social media

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has floated a tender for empanelment of agencies providing solutions and services related to "fact verification and disinformation detection" on social media platforms. The move comes amid a number of initiatives of the government to crackdown on "fake news" and disinformation. The Public Information Bureau also has a fact-check Twitter handle that counters misinformation on government policies and schemes.

The BECIL floated the tender last month inviting "Expression of Interest" for the empanelment of agencies for providing "solution and services related to fact verification and disinformation detection". In the tender, the scope of work sought, among other things, are services for fact verification, services for disinformation content detection and flagging, solutions for rapid verification of claims and images, fake news and disinformation response and archival and storage of all the data of fact checked content.

Under services for detecting and analysing coordinated disinformation campaigns, the tender seeks firms with solutions for suspicious profiles identification, identifying key influencers behind disinformation, geo location analysis of disinformation and monitoring the activities of disinformation uploaders across multiple social media platforms. The BECIL is a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise of the government of India under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting established on March 24, 1995 for providing consultancy services and turnkey solutions of international standards in the field of broadcast engineering.

In April, an official of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity), under whose ambit social media content rules come, said the ministry expects social media companies to put more efforts in curbing the spread of misleading content that has the potential to cause harm to the society, especially in the present crisis of COVID-19. Meity is also learnt to have asked social media platforms to remove rogue messages spreading misinformation and weakening the government's efforts to fight against the coronavirus.