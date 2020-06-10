Left Menu
Development News Edition

I&B PSU floats tender to empanel agencies for 'disinformation detection' on social media

The BECIL is a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise of the government of India under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting established on March 24, 1995 for providing consultancy services and turnkey solutions of international standards in the field of broadcast engineering.In April, an official of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity), under whose ambit social media content rules come, said the ministry expects social media companies to put more efforts in curbing the spread of misleading content that has the potential to cause harm to the society, especially in the present crisis of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:27 IST
I&B PSU floats tender to empanel agencies for 'disinformation detection' on social media

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has floated a tender for empanelment of agencies providing solutions and services related to "fact verification and disinformation detection" on social media platforms. The move comes amid a number of initiatives of the government to crackdown on "fake news" and disinformation. The Public Information Bureau also has a fact-check Twitter handle that counters misinformation on government policies and schemes.

The BECIL floated the tender last month inviting "Expression of Interest" for the empanelment of agencies for providing "solution and services related to fact verification and disinformation detection". In the tender, the scope of work sought, among other things, are services for fact verification, services for disinformation content detection and flagging, solutions for rapid verification of claims and images, fake news and disinformation response and archival and storage of all the data of fact checked content.

Under services for detecting and analysing coordinated disinformation campaigns, the tender seeks firms with solutions for suspicious profiles identification, identifying key influencers behind disinformation, geo location analysis of disinformation and monitoring the activities of disinformation uploaders across multiple social media platforms. The BECIL is a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise of the government of India under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting established on March 24, 1995 for providing consultancy services and turnkey solutions of international standards in the field of broadcast engineering.

In April, an official of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity), under whose ambit social media content rules come, said the ministry expects social media companies to put more efforts in curbing the spread of misleading content that has the potential to cause harm to the society, especially in the present crisis of COVID-19. Meity is also learnt to have asked social media platforms to remove rogue messages spreading misinformation and weakening the government's efforts to fight against the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook video removed for anti-Hindu slur in South Africa

A Facebook video showing a young Indian-origin South African allegedly criticizing Hinduism has been removed after the Hindu community members lodged an official complaint. In the video, Simeon Bradley Chetty, a self-proclaimed Christian ev...

Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations

The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiationsIts the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George FloydArradond...

28 CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir test COVID positive

As many as 28 Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel posted in Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, officials said. They said the personnel were found infected during a contact-tracing exercise after the death of a 44-yea...

Maha: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli. Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020