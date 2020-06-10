Left Menu
Rajasthan reports 4 more deaths; infection tally reaches 11,600

The total number of cases in the desert state climbed to 11,600 as 355 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.One death each was reported in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner besides a patient from another state, they said.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 259 in Rajasthan on Wednesday, with the state recording four more fatalities. The total number of cases in the desert state climbed to 11,600 as 355 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said. One death each was reported in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner besides a patient from another state, they said. Of the fresh cases, 110 were reported in Bharatpur, 51 in Jaipur, 44 in Pali, 41 in Jodhpur, 19 in Sikar, 14 in Churu, nine in Jhunjhunu, eight each in Nagaur and Sirohi besides cases in other districts of the state. Jaipur has reported maximum COVID-19 cases (2,411) and 119 deaths followed by 1,985 cases and 26 deaths in Jodhpur. There are 2,772 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 8,195 patients have been discharged after treatment, officials added.

