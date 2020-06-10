Noida: 6 cops currently hospitalised for COVID-19

Six policemen deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19, while four others are in quarantine, officials said on Wednesday. So far, over 300 policemen working in the district have undergone COVID-19 test, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ankur Aggarwal said.

"Till now, 19 police personnel have tested positive and 13 of them have been discharged from hospitals. At present, six are hospitalised for treatment," Aggarwal, also the police nodal officer for COVID-19, said. He added that four personnel are currently quarantined as a precaution.

The district police had on June 4 said that none of its offices would be closed for work and only sanitation drive will be carried out on premises affected by COVID-19. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded nearly 700 positive cases of coronavirus including 10 deaths, while 423 patients have recovered from the infection till Tuesday, according to official figures.