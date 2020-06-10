Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU Ambassador to sign €5M grant to provide cash transfers to 80,000 Kenyans

The direct cash transfers via Mpesa, through mobile money transfer, will complement the Ministry of Labour’s Inua Jamii programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:20 IST
EU Ambassador to sign €5M grant to provide cash transfers to 80,000 Kenyans
The EU itself is contributing Ksh 35 billion to Kenya’s response to COVID-19 whilst EU Member States have already provided more than Ksh 3.3 billion (EUR 30 million) - that figure continues to increase. Image Credit: Wikipedia

This Thursday, June 11, 2020, European Union Ambassador for Kenya, Simon Mordue will sign a €5 Million grant, in the presence of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, that will enable a consortium of NGOs to provide cash transfers to 80,000 vulnerable Kenyans who have lost their income sources due to COVID-19. The aim of the project is to improve food security covering 50% of recipients' food needs, and other essential costs such as soap, water, rent, and mobile phone credit. The grant signing ceremony was small in keeping with the Ministry of Health social distancing regulations.

As a result of COVID-19, an estimated 30% of Kenyans living in Nairobi's informal settlements are experiencing severe hunger. The EU's Partners Oxfam in Kenya, the Kenyan Red Cross Society, Concern Worldwide, ACTED, IMPACT, the Centre for Rights Education and Awareness, and the Wangu Kanja Foundation will help provide 20,000 households living in the Kibera, Korogocho, Mathare, Soweto, Majengo, Gitare, Marigo, Gatina Lunga Lunga, Kayole and Mukuru informal settlements of Nairobi with monthly cash transfers for three months, beginning in June. The direct cash transfers via Mpesa, through mobile money transfer, will complement the Ministry of Labour's Inua Jamii programme.

47-year-old Priscilla Ngilla, a mother taking care of two children in Kibera has said: "It has helped me a lot, I even thank God for that. Because...this house, if you hadn't sent me that money, I wouldn't be here. I would have been chased away. But thanks to what you gave us I was able to divide it a little and pay for the house, and a debt I had nearby to pay for food."

"The EU is standing with Kenya during this difficult time, providing a lifeline through cash transfers for the worst affected people in Nairobi's urban informal settlements, including women, the elderly and persons with disabilities," said European Union Ambassador for Kenya, Simon Mordue.

Matt Cousins, Oxfam in Kenya's Humanitarian Director said: "By mobilizing resources quickly, the European Union has shown its commitment to working in partnership with the people of Kenya, government authorities, civil society and affected communities. This whole of society approach will save lives."

The EU itself is contributing Ksh 35 billion to Kenya's response to COVID-19 whilst EU Member States have already provided more than Ksh 3.3 billion (EUR 30 million) - that figure continues to increase. This collective support by Team Europe is a statement of Europe's friendship and partnership with Kenya in these difficult global times.

The launch event will be held on Thursday 11 June from 9 am to 10:30 am the grounds of Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

The consortium will provide monthly cash transfers for three months to 20,000 vulnerable households in the Kibera, Korogocho, Mathare, Soweto, Majengo, Gitare, Marigo, Gatina Lunga Lunga, Kayole and Mukuru informal settlements.11,250 households enrolled in Inua Jamii, and receiving KES 2,000 per month, will receive a complimentary allocation of KES 5,668 per month to meet approximately 50% of the minimum expenditure basket (MEB) agreed by the Kenya Cash Working Group. 8,750 households who are not enrolled in any safety net programme will receive KES 7,668 per month or 50% of the MEB. All cash transfers will be made through mobile money transfer (MPESA).

The consortium will also provide cash assistance to approximately 1,035 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, identified by local partners, alongside SGBV prevention and response measures. Rises in SGBV are a worrying trend associated with the pandemic.

Households will be selected through the Nyumba Kumi system, subject to independent verification by the Kenya Red Cross Society with additional checks carried out by the consortium partners. Transparent complaints and feedback mechanism have been set up, and rigorous monitoring of the use and the impact of the cash transfers on households and markets will be carried out regularly and shared with key stakeholders, including from the Government of Kenya, the European Union and other development partners.

A pilot cash transfer to 6,016 people living in Kibera has recently been concluded providing grants worth with an average of KES 5654.5 (€46.74) per household

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Thane district's COVID-19 count rises to 12,941; deaths 433

The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra jumped to 12,941 with the addition of 588 cases on Wednesday, the district administration said. With the virus claiming 21 more lives, the death toll in the district increased to 433, i...

Boeing aims for key 737 MAX certification flight in late June - sources

Boeing Co is aiming to conduct a key certification test flight on its grounded 737 MAX jet in late June, two people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 p...

Rajasthan govt issues guidelines for inter-state travel as COVID-19 cases surge

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday issued guidelines for regulating the inter-state movement of persons since an unprecedented surge has been noticed since the phased opening up of lockdown from June 1. According to the directions, the p...

At least 30 migrants die in Tunisia boat sinking

A boat carrying migrants sank off Tunisias coast last week, killing at least 30 people, authorities said Wednesday. The North African countrys national guard said the boat capsized near the port of Sfax late Friday or Saturday. On Tuesday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020