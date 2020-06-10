Left Menu
1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi takes tally to over 32K; death toll climbs to 984

The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 984, and the total number of cases mounted to 32,810.

Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 32,000, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 984, authorities said. This is the second time when over 1,500 case have been reported in a day in Delhi. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.

In a bulletin issued on Wednesday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 984, and the total number of cases mounted to 32,810. A total of 79 fatalities were reported on June 9, which took place between May 20 and June 8, the bulletin said. Of this, 39 deaths took place on June 7 and 20 on June 6, the bulletin said.

It, however, added the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.  Meanwhile, a statement quoting Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "There is transmission in the community. But if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only. It is a technical term". He also said the Delhi government is gearing up for the "foreseeable situation of June 30", and for that, preparations are being made for COVID infrastructure in stadiums, banquet halls, and hotels.

Incidentally, the bulletin for June 9 was not released on Tuesday by the government. It was eventually released on Wednesday morning. As per the morning bulletin, the tally recorded till June 9, stood at 31,309, while the death count was 905.

On Wednesday evening, authorities of the Delhi health department said as many as 12,245 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 19,581 active cases, A total of 2,66,156 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 15,345, it said.

As many as 299 patients in total are on ventilators or in the ICU.  The number of containment zones in the city on Wednesday rose to 212, from 188 on Tuesday..

