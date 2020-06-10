With 191 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana's tally climbs to 4,111

Telangana on Wednesday reported 191 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, said the state health department. With the new cases reported, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 4,111.

Among the new cases reported, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported the maximum number of cases at 143 followed by Medchal and Sangareddy at 11 cases each. While Ranga Reddy reported eight cases, Jagtial and Medak confirmed three cases each while Nagarkurnool and Karimnagar reported two cases each.

Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Nalgonda and Siddipet reported one case each. There are 2,138 active cases and 1,817 people have been discharged from hospitals in the state so far.

The death toll in the state stands at 156. India reported 9,985 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the total count of cases crossed over 2.76 lakh with 279 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)