Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 191 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana's tally climbs to 4,111

Telangana on Wednesday reported 191 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, said the state health department.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:59 IST
With 191 new COVID-19 cases, Telangana's tally climbs to 4,111
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana on Wednesday reported 191 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, said the state health department. With the new cases reported, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 4,111.

Among the new cases reported, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has reported the maximum number of cases at 143 followed by Medchal and Sangareddy at 11 cases each. While Ranga Reddy reported eight cases, Jagtial and Medak confirmed three cases each while Nagarkurnool and Karimnagar reported two cases each.

Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Nalgonda and Siddipet reported one case each. There are 2,138 active cases and 1,817 people have been discharged from hospitals in the state so far.

The death toll in the state stands at 156. India reported 9,985 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the total count of cases crossed over 2.76 lakh with 279 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Noida: 16 new COVID-19 cases take infection tally to 707

Sixteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 707, officials said. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old woman, a resident of Noida Sector 15, died on Wed...

Houses damaged, animals killed as Pak shells villages along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

Several houses were damaged and animal killed as Pakistan resorted to intense firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri and Poonch districts on Wednesday, triggering panic and fear among residents,&#160; officia...

George Floyd's brother tells U.S. Congress: 'He didn't deserve to die over $20'

A brother of George Floyd took his grief to the U.S. capital on Wednesday with an impassioned plea to Congress not to let his brother die in vain, lamenting that he didnt deserve to die over 20.The House of Representatives Judiciary Committ...

WRAPUP 5-Fed sees GDP drop of 6.5% in 2020, pledges at least $120 bln in monthly bond-buying

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled years of extraordinary support for an economy facing a torturous slog back from the coronavirus pandemic, with policymakers projecting a 6.5 decline in gross domestic product this year and a 9....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020