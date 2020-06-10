Man who recovered from COVID-19 commits suicide in Kerala

A 33-year-old man, who had recovered from COVID-19 and later tested negative for the virus, allegedly committed suicide at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday. After the man tested negative for coronavirus twice, he absconded from the hospital before being discharged, according to police.

Later, he travelled to his hometown through a bus. However, the locals from his native place alerted the police upon his arrival. The police escorted him back to the hospital, and he was provided counselling. But before he could be discharged later, the authorities found him hanging in the isolation ward.

According to the press release from the medical college, the man was, besides COVID-19, also undergoing epilepsy treatment. A similar case of suicide was reported from the same institution, on Wednesday, when a 38-year-old man who was under observation allegedly took his own life after consuming liquor.

The deceased, who had travelled from Tamil Nadu, was kept in the isolation ward under observation. Today morning, he was given treatment for his alcoholic symptoms. However, he attempted suicide at around 4:50 pm and passed away later in the evening.

The authorities also conducted a swab test on the man to find if he was infected with COVID-19. The results of the test, however, came out negative. (ANI)