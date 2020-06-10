Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man who recovered from COVID-19 commits suicide in Kerala

A 33-year-old man, who had recovered from COVID-19 and later tested negative for the virus, allegedly committed suicide at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:54 IST
Man who recovered from COVID-19 commits suicide in Kerala
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 33-year-old man, who had recovered from COVID-19 and later tested negative for the virus, allegedly committed suicide at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday. After the man tested negative for coronavirus twice, he absconded from the hospital before being discharged, according to police.

Later, he travelled to his hometown through a bus. However, the locals from his native place alerted the police upon his arrival. The police escorted him back to the hospital, and he was provided counselling. But before he could be discharged later, the authorities found him hanging in the isolation ward.

According to the press release from the medical college, the man was, besides COVID-19, also undergoing epilepsy treatment. A similar case of suicide was reported from the same institution, on Wednesday, when a 38-year-old man who was under observation allegedly took his own life after consuming liquor.

The deceased, who had travelled from Tamil Nadu, was kept in the isolation ward under observation. Today morning, he was given treatment for his alcoholic symptoms. However, he attempted suicide at around 4:50 pm and passed away later in the evening.

The authorities also conducted a swab test on the man to find if he was infected with COVID-19. The results of the test, however, came out negative. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

White House proposals on police reform being finalized, reduced immunity off table

The White House said on Wednesday it was putting the finishing touches on proposals to reform the police following George Floyds killing while in police custody, but warned that reducing immunity for officers was a non-starter.Speaking at a...

Soccer-Rayo win second half against Albacete in bizarre return for Spanish football

Rayo Vallecano beat Albacete 1-0 on Wednesday as Spanish football returned in bizarre circumstances from its COVID-19 hiatus with the second half of a match that first kicked off six months ago but was suspended due to offensive chanting.Th...

U.S.-Polish Fort Trump project crumbles

Fort Trump appears to have fallen.Polands grand proposal in 2018 to name a military base in honor of Donald Trump, in return for the U.S. president placing a permanent presence there, has crumbled amid disputes over how to fund the deployme...

Motor racing-Wallace to use #BlackLivesMatter livery in NASCAR race

Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driving in the NASCAR Cup Series, will use a BlackLivesMatter livery on his Richard Petty Motorsport Chevrolet for a race at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday. Following protests over the killing of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020