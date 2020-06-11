Two brothers killed in MP; four arrested

Two brothers were hacked to death by a group of four persons over an old enmity here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Roshan Thakur (35) and his brother Bhura (32) were attacked with axes and canes by the group in the Durga Nagar locality here after midnight on Tuesday, City Superintendent of Police (Cantonment) Akhil Verma said.

They were taken to the government medical college hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said. All the four accused were later arrested and charged with murder, the police said.

The gruesome incident was a fallout of an old enmity, they added..