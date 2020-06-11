Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's House send 10.8 trillion naira budget to Senate

That agreement was extended through the end of July.In a statement, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the upper chamber would consider the revised 2020 budget on Thursday, after receiving details of some of the 500 billion naira COVID-19 intervention fund that is part of the budget.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:34 IST
Nigeria's House send 10.8 trillion naira budget to Senate
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@NigeriaGov)

Nigeria's House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a revised 10.8 trillion naira ($30 billion) budget based on oil prices at $28 per barrel. The budget is 300 billion naira above the one submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari late last month and increases the expected oil price by $3 per barrel.

The Senate will consider the amended budget on Thursday. The government had planned to cut its record 2020 budget due to the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price plunge, but the version passed by the House is above the 10.59 trillion naira level approved by Buhari in December.

The budget also assumes oil production at 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd). Oil prices have recovered from a 20-year low of just under $16 per barrel hit in March and were trading at $41.65 on Wednesday evening. But Nigeria has also agreed to limit its oil output to 1.412 million bpd as part of a deal with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers. That agreement was extended through the end of July.

In a statement, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the upper chamber would consider the revised 2020 budget on Thursday, after receiving details of some of the 500 billion naira COVID-19 intervention fund that is part of the budget. "Tomorrow, we can receive and consider the report to ensure that we don't delay anything as important as that," Lawan said in a statement.

Nigeria expects its oil-dependent economy, which recently recovered from a 2016 recession, to shrink by 3.4% this year. ($1 = 360.0000 naira)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower in volatile trade following Fed statement

The Dow and SP 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5 decline in gross domestic product this year.In its latest policy statement, the Fe...

PM vows IS will never again overrun Iraqi territory

The Islamic State group will never again overrun Iraqi territory, Iraqs prime minister vowed Wednesday in an official visit to northern Iraq. The visit by Mustafa al-Kadhimi came amid a recent increase in militant attacks and the withdrawal...

Trump rules out renaming U.S. bases named for Confederate leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected any proposal to rename U.S. military bases that are named for Confederate leaders from the 1860s Civil War, dismissing appeals made in the wake of the death of African American George Floyd....

U.S. says plywood imports from Vietnam may circumvent duties on Chinese goods

The United States on Wednesday said it would examine whether hardwood plywood imports completed in Vietnam using Chinese components are circumventing U.S. duties on imports from China, a move that could see Vietnamese imports face similar d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020