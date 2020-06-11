All being tested at Srikalahasti temple in Andhra after priest test COVID-19 positive

Left Menu
A day after One of the priests at Srikalahasti temple, here tested positive for COVID-19, the test to detect coronavirus is being held for all the in and around the temple, officials said on Wednesday.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-06-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 03:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A day after One of the priests at Srikalahasti temple, here tested positive for COVID-19, the test to detect coronavirus is being held for all the in and around the temple, officials said on Wednesday. Medical officials have collected at least 150 samples for tests on Wednesday.

"We are conducting swab tests for all the shopkeepers in the temple street, priests and other staff in the temple, executive officer and others related to the temple. We collected almost 150 samples by now. Reports will come in two days," said Doctor Bharati. Temple authorities have postponed the 'trial darshans' which was supposed to be held on Wednesday after a priest tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A total of 136 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the count of cases to 4,126 on Wednesday. The state Health Department said on Wednesday the state had 1,573 active cases. While 2,475 have recovered from the illness, 78 persons succumbed to the virus in the state.

A total of 15,384 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

