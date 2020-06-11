Gutkha worth Rs 30 lakhs seized in Andhra's Guntur district
Banned gutkha worth Rs 30 lakhs was seized by Piduguralla police while it was allegedly being transported from Gulbarga to Nellore.ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-06-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 11:59 IST
Banned gutkha worth Rs 30 lakhs was seized by Piduguralla police while it was allegedly being transported from Gulbarga to Nellore.
"On Wednesday night, a lorry carrying Rs 30 lakh worth gutkha was seized. One person has been arrested. A case has been registered under the relevant Sections," K Prabhakar Rao, Inspector, Piduguralla Police Station told ANI over the phone.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
