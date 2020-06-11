Left Menu
Daughter of slain J-K Congress sarpanch demands probe into his killing

The daughter of Ajay Pandita, the Congress sarpanch who was killed by unidentified terrorists in Anantnag district on June 8, has called the incident a cowardly act and has demanded a probe into the killing.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:12 IST
Niyanta Pandita, daughter of Ajay Pandita, who was killed by unidentified terrorists in Anantnag district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The daughter of Ajay Pandita, the Congress sarpanch who was killed by unidentified terrorists in Anantnag district on June 8, has called the incident a cowardly act and has demanded a probe into the killing. Niyanta Pandita said, "They shot my father at the back... they are cowards. I demand an inquiry into the killing of my father. Why was he not given security?"

"He was one of the few Kashmiri Pandits who had stayed in the Valley. He was a brave man and always served the nation without fear. I am concerned about the safety of my family. I will continue with my studies and fulfill my father's dream," she added. "I felt proud when my father's mortal remains were carried in tricolor. He had seen a dream for India, and now India has to do something for him. My father is 'Amar' and 'Shaheed'," she said.

Unidentified terrorists had fired upon Pandita at Lokbawan in Anantnag. He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital. "Today at about 6 p.m., some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital," Jammu and Kashmir Police had said on Monday. (ANI)

