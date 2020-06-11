Miscreants attack police post in Delhi after associates are arrested, cop injured

Left Menu
A policeman was injured after associates of a man and his two brothers, who were arrested on charges of looting and assault, hurled stones and fired on a police post’s personnel in north Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

A policeman was injured after associates of a man and his two brothers, who were arrested on charges of looting and assault, hurled stones and fired on a police post’s personnel in north Delhi, officials said on Thursday. Sadkeen, Ashkeen and Shahrukh were taken into custody by personnel at the Inderlok Police Post for allegedly looting and assaulting bakery owner Akhlaq on Wednesday after he denied them free food, they said.

A case has been registered in connection with the attack on the police post, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bharadwaj said, adding that Sadkeen and his brothers have been arrested. Police are trying to apprehend those who attacked the police post, she said.

Akhlaq had rented a commercial space in Inderlok from Sadkeen’s mother for his bakery, the officials said. The incident took place at 10 pm on Wednesday, following which Akhlaq filed a police complaint at the Inderlok post, saying that a scuffle broke out after he denied them bakery products free of cost, police said. The complainant also alleged that Sadkeen and his brothers looted his bakery and also beat him up, they said.

According to police, Sadkeen and his brothers were brought to the police post for questioning. They got aggressive and also fought with police personnel, they said. Minutes after they were detained, their associates came to the Inderlok post with batons and hurled stones on police personnel, the officials said. One among the accused's associates, identified as Naved, fired on police personnel, and in self defence Sub-Inspector Pankaj fired two rounds in the air, they said. A policeman suffered injuries to his head during stone pelting. He was taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, the officials said.

CCTV camera footage showed Sadkeen’s and his brother’s associates entering the police post. They entered into a scuffle with police personnel, attacking them with batons. Police were seen trying to control the situation, they said..

