South-West monsoon advances into most parts of Telangana

The South-West Monsoon 2020 has advanced into most parts of Telangana on Thursday, the weather office here said and forecast heavy rainfall during the next three days in some parts of the state. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of South West Monsoon into remaining parts of Telangana during next 48 hours, IMD's Meteorological Centre here said.

According to data on state-wise chief amount of rainfall during 24 hours,recorded at 8.30 am on Thursday, Dornakal in Mahabubabad district received 14 cm of rainfall, followed by 13 cm at Garla in the same district. Hanamkonda (Warangal Urban district), Yadagirigutta (Yadadri-Bhongir district) received 12 cm and 11 cm of rainfall respectively.

In its forecast for Telangana during the next three days, the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rain at few places, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is very likely to occur over the state from June 11 to 12. From June 12 to June 13, heavy to very heavy and at times extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over the state.

From June 13 to 14, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana, it added.PTI SJR PTI PTI.