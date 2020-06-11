Civic bodies claim 2,098 COVID-19 deaths in Delhi since March
There have been around 2,098 coronavirus deaths in Delhi, said Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Thursday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:42 IST
There have been around 2,098 coronavirus deaths in Delhi, said Jai Prakash, Chairperson, Standing Committee, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Thursday. "From March till June 10, in all three municipal corporations of Delhi, there have been around 2,098 COVID-19 death cases for which funerals have been held. These all were coronavirus positive cases. We have given separate records of around 200 suspected cases," Prakash told ANI.
According to the last bulletin by the Delhi government, there have been 984 coronavirus deaths in the national capital. Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that there are 32,810 coronavirus cases in the national capital including 19,581 active cases. (ANI)
