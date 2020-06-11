Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM urged to convene meeting to finalise names for Council

The parties said that the names need to be finalised soon as they need to be recommended to Governor B S Koshyari for their nomination to the council.According to a source, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and state NCP chief Jayant Patil have recently requested the chief minister to convene a meeting to finalise the names.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:44 IST
Maha CM urged to convene meeting to finalise names for Council

The Congress and NCP in Maharashtra have urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to hold a meeting of the three ruling parties at the earliest to finalise the names of 12 members for their nomination to the Legislative Council. The parties said that the names need to be finalised soon as they need to be recommended to Governor B S Koshyari for their nomination to the council.

According to a source, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and state NCP chief Jayant Patil have recently requested the chief minister to convene a meeting to finalise the names. "However, no decision has been taken so far," the source said.

Eight members of the Upper House of the state legislature retired on June 6, while two others are set to retire on June 15 and 16. Two NCP members, whose term also ended on June 6, had quit to join the BJP last year. However, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is yet to take a decision on finalising the names for 12 Governor-appointed members of the council.

A senior Congress leader said, "It has already been decided during the formation of the MVA government that each of the three parties will get four members each. But Shiv Sena is now asking for five seats, which we will not agree at any cost." The Congress leader expressed hope that the meeting to finalise the names of the members will be held soon although Thackeray is busy in handling the COVID-19 situation in the state and providing relief to the people from coastal parts that were affected by last week's cyclone 'Nisarga'. "Finalising the names of the governor appointees is very important. The cabinet needs to make recommendation to the governor soon," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress ministers in the state held a meeting to discuss the probable candidates to be nominated to the council from the governor's quota. "The other issues discussed were development works in the constituecies of Congress MLAs, appointments to the state boards and corporations," a party minister said.

The Congress ministers had also met on Wednesday to discuss the policy decisions of departments, held by the party ministers, being taken without taking them into confidence. PTI MR NP NP

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Wipro Ventures invests in CloudKnox Security

IT major Wipro on Thursday said its investment arm has invested in cybersecurity firm CloudKnox Security. The investment has been made by Wipro Ventures but the amount invested has not been disclosed.Besides, Wipro has tied up with CloudKno...

Calcutta HC reopens doors after over two months

The Calcutta High Court reopened its doors for the physical hearing of cases on Thursday after a gap of over two and a half months since normal functioning was stopped owing to the COVID-19 crisis. A few cases were heard before the division...

Delhi: Juvenile stabbed to death, 3 held

A juvenile was stabbed to death while his brother sustained injuries following a quarrel in north Delhis Azadpur area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday night at Lal Bagh in Azadpur area, police said, adding that t...

No-confidence motion moved against Srinagar mayor

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday said a no-confidence motion has been moved against him at the behest of the BJP, and asserted that he enjoyed majority in the municipal corporation and would take on the challenge democratically ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020