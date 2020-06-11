Cabinet receives report from National Coronavirus Command Council

Cabinet, at its ordinary meeting on Wednesday, has received an updated report from the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

The NCCC tabled several recommendations about the enhanced risk-adjusted alert level 3 of the national lockdown. South Africa entered level 3 lockdown on 01 June 2020.

South Africa's infection rate increased by 2 430 to 55 421 on Wednesday, as the country ramps up testing for COVID-19. The country has tested close to a million people, an increase of 30 330 tests in the past 24 hours.

Cabinet decided to defer approval of the recommendations pending a full health assessment report from the Ministerial Health Advisory Committee on COVID-19.

The NCCC is expected to receive the full presentation by early next week.

"The recommendations are based on submissions made by various sectors and deliberations by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure," the Cabinet statement said.

This was among recommendations by Cabinet during its virtual meeting on Wednesday, according to the statement issued by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on Thursday.

In the meantime, Cabinet said it was still appealing to all South Africans to adhere to measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"The measures include regular washing of hands, social distancing and the wearing of masks when in public."

Gender-based violence

At the meeting this week, Cabinet also approved the Gender-Based Violence policy framework in Post-School Education and Training System that seeks to respond to the increased number of cases at institutions of higher learning.

The policy framework provides guidance on structures, mechanisms and processes that institutions of higher learning must put in place to prevent incidents of GBV in their campuses.

"In addition to providing oversight structures, it also compels such institutions to create awareness on their GBV policies," said the statement.

National Petroleum Company

Cabinet approved the proposed appointment of a professional restructuring company that specialises in mergers to investigate the most viable model of this single National Petroleum Company.

"The rationalisation will result in three subsidiaries, that is, PetroSA, Strategic Fuel Fund and iGas merged into one single National Petroleum Company."

Cabinet said this gives effect to the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his State of the Nation Address on 13 February 2020, to repurpose and rationalise some state-owned enterprises to support growth and development.

Resistance and Liberation Movement Museum

Cabinet approved the feasibility study report on the establishment of the Resistance and Liberation Movement Museum (RLMM) to contribute towards conserving the history of the resistance and liberation struggle in South Africa.

"The study, which Cabinet approved in 2015, was commissioned within the context of the Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route (RLHR) Project. The RLHR contributes towards the development and transformation of the South African heritage landscape."

The museum is said to conserve a series of heritage elements and provide common narrative, memory and experiences relating to the liberation struggle in the country once completed.

National Khoi and San Heritage Route

"Cabinet approved the implementation of the National Khoi and San Heritage Route, which is a national legacy project," the Cabinet statement said.

The route will identify, highlight, conserve and promote the heritage of the Khoi, Nama, Griekwa, Khorana and San while addressing the previously neglected and marginalised South African history.

"It also gives effect to the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019 (Act 3 of 2019), which legislate for the recognition of the Khoi and San traditional leaders."

Designs of 2021 and 2022 commemorative coins

Cabinet further approved the designs of the 2021 and 2022 commemorative circulation coins which are issued by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the South African Mint Company.

The R5 commemorative circulation coin and the R5 sterling silver, gold plated collectors' coin will be issued in 2021 to celebrate the Centenary of the SARB.

The fourth Decimal Coin Series of South Africa, which will be issued in 2022, will consist of 10 cents, 20 cents, 50 cents, R1, R2 and R5 coin.

Financial Sector Laws Amendment Bill of 2020

Cabinet approved the submission of the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Bill of 2020 to Parliament.

The Bill proposes to designate the SARB as the Resolution Authority and enhances the SARB's regulatory tools for discharging its statutory mandate of ensuring the stability of the financial system.

"The Bill proposes a new framework to resolve financial institutions, primarily banks when they enter a period of financial distress. It also introduces South Africa's first comprehensive deposit insurance scheme that will ensure that depositors are paid their funds when a bank fails."

Cabinet said such a scheme will protect the vulnerable depositors and ensure minimal disruptions to the financial system and broader economy when such institutions enter into financial distress.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)