Suspected thief thrashed to death by mob in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar

A suspected thief was allegedly beaten to death by a mob after they caught him sneaking into a house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Salman, they said.According to police, the incident took place on June 9 around 4 am when Salman and another man tried to sneak into a house in Block C of Pandav Nagar area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:22 IST
A suspected thief was allegedly beaten to death by a mob after they caught him sneaking into a house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Salman, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on June 9 around 4 am when Salman and another man tried to sneak into a house in Block C of Pandav Nagar area. However, Salman was caught by a mob and brutally beaten up by them on suspicion of theft even as his accomplice managed to escape from the spot.

Police said they later found Salman lying in a drain after being thrashed. He was then taken to a government hospital and later discharged but his condition worsened, they said. Salman was taken to hospital again where he was declared brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said a case was registered under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and one Rajesh Kumar has been arrested on the basis of CCTV footage. A medical board has been constituted in connection with the incident while an investigation is underway, police said.

