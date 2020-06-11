Left Menu
INS Shardul reaches Gujarat, brings 233 Indian nationals from Iran

ANI | Porbandar (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:39 IST
INS Shardul in Porbandar, Gujarat, on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], June 11 (ANI: Indian Naval Ship Shardul has reached Porbandar in Gujarat with 233 Indian nationals from Bandar Abbas in Iran. Under 'Operation Samudra Setu', which is a part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back citizens stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Navy had deployed INS Shardul to evacuate Indians from Iran and bring them back to Gujarat.

The Navy said that COVID-19 related social distancing norms were being followed onboard INS Shardul and the ship has been specially provisioned for evacuation operation including embarkation of additional medical staff, doctors, hygienists and nutritionists besides ration, personal protective equipment, face masks and other lifesaving gear. In addition to the authorised medical outfit, medical equipment specific to dealing with COVID-19, including innovative products developed by the Indian Navy were also there on the ship.

After disembarkation at Porbandar, the evacuated persons will be entrusted to the care of state authorities. The Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu on May 8 to repatriate Indian citizens. INS Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2,874 personnel from the Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin. (ANI)

