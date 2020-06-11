Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fake currency racket: six accused sent in police custody

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bachchan Singh said the accused targeted those having black money and duped them by handing over fake note bundles with real currency on the top."We also request people who have been cheated by such methods to come forward and share details," he said..

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:42 IST
Fake currency racket: six accused sent in police custody

A court here on Thursday remanded in police custody till June 15 six persons arrested for allegedly trying to circulate fake currency. In a joint operation on Wednesday, Pune Police and the Army's Intelligence Wing carried out raids in Viman Nagar area and seized fake Indian currency, mostly dummy bills of 'Children Bank of India', and US Dollars with face value of Rs 87 crore.

The accused were identified as Shaikh Alim Gulab Khan who is a serving Army personnel, Sunil Sarda, Ritesh Ratnakar, Tufail Ahmed Mohammad Ishaq Khan, Abdul Gani Khan and Abdul Rehman Abdul Ghani Khan. "All were produced before a court on Thursday and remanded in police custody till June 15," said senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan.

The investigators wanted to find out the source of the currency and a possible larger racket, police told the court. Deputy Commissioner of Police Bachchan Singh said the accused targeted those having black money and duped them by handing over fake note bundles with real currency on the top.

"We also request people who have been cheated by such methods to come forward and share details," he said..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra to be low-key

The solar eclipse fair, scheduled to be held in Haryanas Kurukshetra on June 21, will be a low-key religious ceremony this time due to COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday. A simple religious ceremony is proposed on the bank of h...

CBI seeks Karna government's sanction to prosecute 3 officials

The CBI has sought sanction from the Karnataka government to prosecute an IAS officer and two others in connection with the IMA ponzi scheme, in which lakhs of people were duped after promising high returns using Islamic way of investment, ...

China: We do not spread virus disinformation

Chinas Foreign Ministry has criticized a European Union report alleging that Beijing was spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemicSpokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters on Thursday that the EU evades many obvious facts but s...

SBI board to consider raising up to USD 1.5 bn via bonds

State Bank of India SBI, the countrys largest lender, on Thursday said its board will consider raising up to USD 1.5 billion by issuing bonds during the current financial year. The executive committee of the central board in its meeting hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020