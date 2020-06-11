IAS officer goes on leave protesting 'abuses' by senior officer in J-K: Source

An IAS officer has gone on leave protesting the alleged use of abusive language against him by a senior official in Jammu and Kashmir, triggering anger in the bureaucratic circle, sources said. However, the officer's leave application has been rejected, they said.

According to them, the senior officer called the IAS officer over phone on June 5 and allegedly used abusive and intimidating words against him over some issues related to a report on a government scheme. In his application for leave, the IAS officer said that he was shocked by the abuses hurled by the senior officer. He has proceeded on a long leave to recover from the shock, they said.

The application for leave has been rejected, but the officer has written back seeking sanctioning the leave before he could move to higher office, sources said..