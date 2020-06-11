Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAS officer goes on leave protesting 'abuses' by senior officer in J-K: Source

However, the officer's leave application has been rejected, they said.According to them, the senior officer called the IAS officer over phone on June 5 and allegedly used abusive and intimidating words against him over some issues related to a report on a government scheme. In his application for leave, the IAS officer said that he was shocked by the abuses hurled by the senior officer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:55 IST
IAS officer goes on leave protesting 'abuses' by senior officer in J-K: Source

An IAS officer has gone on leave protesting the alleged use of abusive language against him by a senior official in Jammu and Kashmir, triggering anger in the bureaucratic circle, sources said. However, the officer's leave application has been rejected, they said.

According to them, the senior officer called the IAS officer over phone on June 5 and allegedly used abusive and intimidating words against him over some issues related to a report on a government scheme. In his application for leave, the IAS officer said that he was shocked by the abuses hurled by the senior officer. He has proceeded on a long leave to recover from the shock, they said.

The application for leave has been rejected, but the officer has written back seeking sanctioning the leave before he could move to higher office, sources said..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

KP outfits seek probe into killing of Kashmiri Hindu sarpanch in Anantnag

A slew of displaced Kashmiri Pandit bodies on Thursday held protests and demanded probe into the killing of a Kashmiri Hindu sarpanch by terrorists in south Kashmirs Anantnag district early this week. Larkipora village sarpanch Ajay Pandita...

HC stays investigation in criminal case against Vinod Dua, says proceedings to cause harassment

The Delhi High Court has stayed the investigation in a criminal case against senior journalist Vinod Dua, for allegedly making statements conducive to public mischief, saying there was an unexplained delay of nearly three months in filing t...

British Airways turns to Damien Hirst in its hour of need

British Airways will sell at least 10 works of art that normally hang in its executive lounges, a source said, turning to pieces by famous artists like Damien Hirst to raise millions of pounds to help it through the coronavirus pandemic.The...

Solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra to be low-key

The solar eclipse fair, scheduled to be held in Haryanas Kurukshetra on June 21, will be a low-key religious ceremony this time due to COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday. A simple religious ceremony is proposed on the bank of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020