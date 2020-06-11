Mercury hovers around 40 deg C in Haryana, Punjab

Left Menu
The maximum temperatures hovered close to the 40 degrees Celsius-mark at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 39.3 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:21 IST
The maximum temperatures hovered close to the 40 degrees Celsius-mark at many places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with common capital Chandigarh recording a high of 39.3 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 39.7 degrees Celsius, up one notch against the normal, while Hisar registered a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal.

Narnaul recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius, down one notch, while Karnal's maximum settled at 39 degrees Celsius, up one degree against the normal limits. Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded their respective maximums of 40 degrees Celsius and 40.1 degrees Celsius, each up by one notch.

Amritsar's maximum settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal. As per the Meteorological Department forecast for Haryana, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places from June 12 to 13 and at isolated places thereafter in the state.

For Punjab, the forecast is of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places on June 12-13..

