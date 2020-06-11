Left Menu
PIL in Gauhati High Court over Assam gas well fire, seeks compensation for affected parties

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Gauhati High Court against the Centre, State, PSU Oil India, and a private company over the gas well tragedy in Assam's Tinsukia district.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:38 IST
PIL in Gauhati High Court over Assam gas well fire, seeks compensation for affected parties
Advocate Santanu Borthakur speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Gauhati High Court against the Centre, State, PSU Oil India, and a private company over the gas well tragedy in Assam's Tinsukia district. The PIL, filed by environmentalist Niranta Gohain through advocate Santanu Borthakur on Wednesday, has sought directions from the court to provide appropriate compensation for all those affected by the incident.

It also sought directions from the High Court to initiate a proper inquiry into the incident and for measures to protect and restore the biodiversity of the area. A total number of 12 respondents were named in the plea, including Oil India Ltd (OIL), John Energy Pvt Ltd, and various government agencies of the Centre and State governments.

The matter pertains to the massive fire, which had broken out at a gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Tinsukia district on Tuesday, in which at least two people had lost their lives. Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had said that 7,000 people have been affected and damage will be compensated.

Notably, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had on Wednesday held a review meeting through video conferencing with the crisis management team located in Tinsukia. (ANI)

